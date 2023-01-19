Bafta nominations 2023: nominations list including Best Actor and Best Actress

The Bafta nominations for the 2023 awards have been revealed.

The annual ceremony celebrating the best films released over the past year will take place on 19 February, just a few weeks before the Oscars.

World War 1 epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads with 14 nominations, and comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin and sci-fi adventure flick Everything Everywhere All At Once both got 10 nominations each.

The Elvis biopic came a close fourth, with nine nominations, and Cate Blanchett drama Tár has received five. Aftersun, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande all received four nominations.

There are 45 films in total up for awards this year, with Eddie Redmayne, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell all up for acting awards.

Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler are frontrunners for the Best Actor and Best Actress gongs, with Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser also tipped to win.

In terms of those that missed out, it was a shock that James Cameron wasn’t nominated for Best Director for the second Avatar film, even though it was critically panned by many, including our reviewer.

As for the Rising Star award, Sheila Atim of The Woman King is a favourite, as is Sex Education’s Aimee Loud Wood who played opposite Bill Nighy in one of last year’s best releases, Living.

National treasure Richard E Grant will present this year’s awards after being nominated in 2019 for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me opposite Melissa McCarthy.

