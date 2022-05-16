Everything Everywhere All at Once review: Its peculiarity is what makes it special

In any other year, this Everything Everywhere All at Once review might start with an explanation as to what a Multiverse was. However, Marvel has plunged headfirst into the concept with last week’s Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, which enjoyed one of the biggest opening weekends of the year.

Everything Everywhere All at Once may not have the budget or brand value of Marvel, but it just might be one of the most pleasant surprises of the year.

Directed by the filmmaking duo Daniels (Swiss Army Man), this surreal comedy-drama stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a busy working mother whose day is getting a lot worse as she is audited by the IRS. During a visit to plead her case, she learns that she is but one of many Evelyns from the multiverse, and another version of her has developed the ability to jump into the minds of other Evelyns.

Using this new power, she must stop an almighty force from destroying the Multiverse, and reconnect with her family in the process. All hell breaks loose in a fast and incredibly entertaining movie. Yeoh is given the capacity to show her range as we see the other versions of her life that include kung fu master, an a-list film star, and someone with hotdogs for fingers.

Everything can and will happen as the directors take an entirely ridiculous concept and ground it with a relatable message at its heart. For all the chaos, this is about family and making the time for those who are most important to you.

Michelle Yeoh leads the cast in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Whether she’s required to be serious, do comedy, or kick ass, the legendary Malaysian star draws on her decades of hits to suit the moment. She’s helped along the way with amazing co-stars, such as a delightful Jamie Lee Curtis as the IRS inspector and Stephanie Hsu as Evelyn’s daughter Joy, who proves central to the plot. Funny, fast-paced and remarkable to watch, Everything Everywhere All at Once shows the power of independent cinema to add meat to the bones of a concept.

It may overwhelm lovers of the mainstream, but its peculiarity is also what makes it special.

Everything Everywhere All at Once plays at selected cinemas now