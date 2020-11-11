BAE Systems reportedly set for €1bn boost from German Eurofighter deal

Defence giant BAE Systems will reportedly receive a €1bn (£900m) windfall from the German government’s purchase of 38 Eurofighter jets.

Last week German officials announced the deal, which is worth around €5.4bn in total.

The FTSE 100 company is part of an Airbus-led consortium which builds the jet fighter.

The Times reported that BAE, which will make parts for the aircraft at its plant in Warton in Lancashire, would secure at least €1bn from the deal.

The firm declined to comment on the report.

In a market update this morning, BAE said that it was working with the consortium to finalise the contracts “in the near future”.

It also said that it was raising its earnings forecast for the full year, with sales remaining strong despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have continued to deliver a resilient performance in line with our expectations for a strong second half, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees in these challenging times,” said chief executive Charles Woodburn.

Shares rose 2.4 per cent on the back of this morning’s update.

BAE is also working with a slew of defence giants on a new fighter jet to replace the Eurofighter.

Project Tempest, as the new aircraft is known, could support 20,000 new jobs in the UK, it has forecast.