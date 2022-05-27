‘Back to business’ for City favourite TM Lewin after 120-year old menswear brand strikes rescue deal

James Kearns, Managing Director of TM Lewin, believes the iconic, 120-year brand has a bright future ahead

British menswear brand TM Lewin, for decades a favourite among workers in the Square Mile, told City A.M. this morning it is back in business.

Announced six weeks after the heritage brand struck a rescue deal with TM Lewin Shirtmaker Limited, the company is relaunching solely online, for now.

Established over 120 years ago, TM Lewin is steeped in tradition and boasts a long history in the City of London, having sold over 70m shirts in the UK and abroad.

Despite recent challenges, the brand’s new owners said they are confident they can drive future growth, while ensuring it regains its status as a leading menswear provider, renowned for quality shirts and other tailored items.

James Kearns, Managing Director of TM Lewin, told City A.M.: “For over 120 years, TM Lewin has been synonymous with quality, tailored menswear and we are committed to re-establishing its position within the UK and wider international markets.”

He added that: Over the last 6 weeks or so, the team and I have worked incredibly hard to ensure the online relaunch results in the long-term success of the brand, but we know this will not be possible without the ongoing support of our loyal customer base, for which we are incredibly grateful.

“We are delighted to unveil the new TM Lewin online store and look forward to sharing our progress in the coming months – watch this space.”