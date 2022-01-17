Back in business: London City Airport predicts passenger demand will surge in 2022

London City Airport is expecting pent-up demand to drive a passenger growth in 2022

London City Airport is predicting a surge in passenger growth for 2022 as a result of pent-up demand.

Following the return of British Airways’ (BA) summer schedule and the easing of Covid restrictions, the hub will see the re-introduction of routes such as London to Milan and London to Barcelona. New London to Thessaloniki flights will also be established.

“2021 was certainly tough for everyone. However, despite predictions from some to the contrary, we did see the emergence of positive business travel trends, which we believe will continue in 2022 and will be so critical for the economic recovery of London and the UK more widely,” said City’s chief executive Robert Sinclair.

While passenger 2021 passenger numbers were down 21 and 86 per cent on 2020 and 2019 levels respectively, last year business travel on domestic routes returned back to London City, with an average of 30,000 passenger passing through the airport each week between October and November.

“While we are not out the woods yet, the signs from governments in the UK and across Europe are that we are learning to live with Covid.

“I am optimistic that the restrictions that remain today, particularly for vaccinated passengers, will be eased and in time, removed altogether so we can return to the simple and affordable ways of flying before the pandemic,” he added.

The airport’s statements followed yesterday’s news that fully vaccinated travellers from the end of January might no longer be required to take a Covid-19 test when travelling to the UK.