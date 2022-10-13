‘Back again? Dear oh dear’: King Charles greets PM Liz Truss

King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace . (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles appeared to mutter ‘dear oh dear’ as he met Prime Minister Liz Truss. in his first audience with her since becoming the monarch.

In a video widely shared online, Truss is seen entering the room in Buckingham Palace and being introduced before bowing, and saying: “Your Majesty, great to see you again.”

King Charles smiles and says: “Back again?” before the prime minister replies it is a ” great pleasure.”

The King replies: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway.”

It was reported that the use of the phrase ‘dear oh dear’ may be a nervous tick of the King, and not necessarily a reference to political turmoil surrounding Truss’ government.

The Prime Minister holds regular meetings with the Prime Minister of the day, with the contents being strictly private. After the initial exchange, the camera was then turned off.