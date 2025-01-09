Babygirl review: Nicole Kidman wows again in sexy drama

Movies about sex can often be lost in sensational headlines, any message overshadowed by the intrigue of a famous person being naughty on-screen. Babygirl, nominated for Best Picture – Drama at last weekend’s Golden Globes, will be hoping Oscar voters see the story behind the shagging.

Nicole Kidman stars as Romy Mathis, a powerful chief exec at a New York tech company whose personal life has reached a plateau. She no longer feels fulfilled by her loving husband (Antonio Banderas), particularly in the bedroom, where they have fallen into an unsatisfying routine. One day she meets Samuel (Harris Dickinson), an intern at her company who takes her by surprise by propositioning her. This leads to an affair in which she willingly allows Samuel to be the dominant partner, doing his bidding despite the knowledge he could ruin her by talking to her colleagues.

Directed by Halina Reijn, who made 2022 horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, Babygirl is far more than a Fifty Shades of Gray pretender. It explores the shame associated with female sexuality, where even a high-powered woman can find herself putting her own needs aside while being judged for her looks.

It’s striking to see Oscar winner Nicole Kidman on all fours licking milk from a bowl

There’s also a satirical look at corporate culture, from the coldness of company messaging to the pressure of keeping your position. At one point, a male friend of her husband asks Romy if she has a phone addiction, to which she snaps “no, I have a job”. The cutthroat nature of business, even through the softening of buzzwords, builds the pressure as much as her fling.

Reijn’s direction is sometimes distracted by the explicit scenes, putting emphasis on the acts rather than the meaning. It’s a relief, then, that Kidman and Dickinson bring humanity to even the most jaw-dropping moments. From the first scene, Kidman portrays all manner of sex acts, getting wilder as Dickinson’s character gets involved. It’s striking to see the Oscar winner on all fours licking milk from a bowl, but the performance around these set pieces ensures it avoids empty salaciousness. Dickinson is impressively cold, making it clear this is solely about satisfaction rather than being a lovesick underling. Given his role is not quite as fleshed out, Banderas is impressive portraying someone who simply doesn’t understand what’s happening in his partner’s head.

Babygirl’s conclusion feels a little unsatisfying, but it’s the most optimistic option for a film as emotionally gritty as this. Kidman should be in with a shout at the Oscars, but regardless of accolades, it’s another top performance from an actor who continues to grow.

• Babygirl is in cinemas now