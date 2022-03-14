Babington House in Somerset is a corner of Soho outside of the city

THE WEEKEND: When you’re craving fresh air and green fields but aren’t quite ready to ditch London’s glamour and 24-hour convenience, Somerset’s Babington House is the ultimate rural idyll. It’s the original chic country retreat from the Soho House Group, the hotel and member’s club which celebrated its 20th birthday in 2018 and remains a firm favourite with urbanites and celebrities seeking a luxurious escape to the country.

WHERE? Half an hour from Bath, Babington House is a honey-coloured Grade II listed Georgian house presiding over 18 acres of pristine parkland. A lake winds through the grounds fringed by ancient trees and there’s a charming tiny chapel where the likes of James Corden, Eddie Redmayne and Amanda Holden tied the knot with their spouses. Bikes and Hunter wellies are available to explore the area or you can stay close and enjoy Babington’s gym, tennis court, football and cricket pitches, 45 seat cinema, heated indoor and outdoor pools and the renowned Cowshed spa. If that sounds like hard work, while away the time without actually leaving the main house. There’s a programme of organised talks, a stash of glossy magazines in the snug woodpanelled library and a games room with a pool table. However, most guests make a beeline for the buzzing bar, where drinks are served beneath artwork from Tracey Emin and Polly Morgan.

THE STAY: There are 33 bedrooms spread between the main house, nearby stable block and coach house just next door. All offer a laid-back, rustic-luxe feel. I stayed in a gorgeous loft-style room in the coach house, with a large living area and a snug bedroom (with freestanding claw-foot bath) under the eaves upstairs. Imagine oversized velvet sofas, vintage furniture, mountains of cushions and a pretty tea tray complete with a silver tin of homemade cookies. Rooms are crammed with thoughtful details, from a pouch of spare phone chargers to full-size Cowshed products in the bathroom and a drinks trolley with crystal glassware, ready-mixed cocktails and lemons and limes.

THE FOOD: Hearty portions of seasonal food with a Mediterranean twist are served wherever suits you in the house, but the sunlit Orangery restaurant should not be missed. Rolling lawns and the lake beyond provide a tranquil backdrop for indulgent lunches of mac and cheese and burgers, while dinners are candlelit and more sophisticated. We got through Devon crab, venison and rotisserie chicken for two. Breakfast options include home-baked breads, Babington’s own moreish granola, Portuguese custard tarts and fresh fruit salads.

ASK ABOUT: What’s on for kids. Though Babington is a dream weekend getaway for two, children are welcome and well catered for. The pool has daily swimming times for little ones, family-friendly films are screened during school holidays and the children’s menu suits fussy eaters with pasta pesto, spaghetti and meatballs and frozen pink lemonade. Hotel guests are also entitled to two hours free daily childcare, twice a day, in the excellent kids’ club, stocked with dressing up clothes, toys, craft activities and Xboxes.

DON’T MISS: The complimentary afternoon tea, a heavenly help-yourself spread of mini pavlovas, fruit tarts, freshly baked cakes and homemade scones with thick clotted cream and jam, laid out each afternoon in the Deli Bar. It’s almost worth the journey from London all on its own.