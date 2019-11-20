Babcock profit jumps as results meet expectations

City Talk British umbrella
Defence giant Babcock has reported an increase in pre-tax profit for the first half in line with expectations, as a strong performance from its marine business offset weakness in its aviation division. 

The figures

Babcock reported a 134 per cent increase in statutory pre-tax profit, which rose from £65.1m to £152m for the six months to 30 September.

Revenue fell 4.6 per cent from £2.58bn to £2.46bn, while basic earnings per share dropped from 39.9p to 32.5p.

Babcock announced an increased interim dividend of 7.2p, up slightly from 7.1p for the same period a year earlier. 

