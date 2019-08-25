BA passengers complain after flight cancellation confusion

British Airways passengers have complained that they have been unable to contact the airline following confusion about flight cancellations ahead of next month’s pilot strike.
British Airways pilots are due to strike on the 9, 10 and 27 September after failing to reach an agreement with members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) over pay and working conditions.
There was confusion yesterday after the airline sent an email informing some passengers that their flights were cancelled despite them not falling on the strike days.
BA admitted that the emails advising passengers to book new flights and seek refunds were sent in error. It has since reinstated the flights.
In the second email that the airline sent to passengers informing them that their flights had not been cancelled, no link was provided to help them rebook on to their original flight, forcing customers to contact the airline directly.
Passengers expressed frustration at having to change flights needlessly, and some took to social media to vent their frustration and not being able to get through to customer services.
Adam French, consumer rights Expert at Which?, said that BA had caused a “lot of confusion and anxiety” in the way it handled yesterday’s cancellations.
“It is vital that the airline ensures that any customer who was initially informed that their flight was cancelled and has booked an alternative flight is not left out of pocket,” he said.
“British Airways must now put all resources necessary into sorting out this mess as soon as possible.”
BA, which is celebrating its 100th birthday today, apologised to customers and said it was trying to handle a large number of calls and complaints via social media.
The airline has been contacted for comment.