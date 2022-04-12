BA ‘lures’ cabin crew from rivals with £1,000 welcome bonus

BA is reportedly offering a £1,000 welcome bonus to new employees.

British Airways (BA) is reportedly trying to “lure” cabin crew members away from rivals with a £1,000 welcome bonus.

The airline said it was looking for cabin crew “with attestation and hold a current Heathrow or Stansted airside ID,” who could start working before the summer.

According to the job description, the £1,000 will be given in two tranches – a first £500 after three months and the second one “after six months into the role.”

Sources at rival carriers told the Telegraph the “golden hello” was an attempt by BA to poach staff members.

BA and Easyjet have slashed hundreds of flights in the last seven days as a result of high levels of Covid infection among their staff.

Easyjet’s boss Johan Lundgren said delays in the government’s vetting of new personnel have contributed to worsening the situation, City A.M. reported.

“We haven’t been struggling as such to recruit cabin crew,” Lundgren told journalists. “We have recruited some 1,100 members and we have a relatively small amount left to recruit.

“It’s true there is a lag, we have about 100 people today who are waiting clearance in their process with DfT.”

City A.M. has approached BA for comment.