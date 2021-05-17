BA boss demands US go on travel green list as Hancock warns Brits off Spain holidays

The CEO of British Airways has called for the US to be placed on the UK#s green list of countries from which arrivals don’t hav to self-isolate or quarantine.

The US has one of the highest death tolls from the Covid-19 pandemic, but has also vaccinated the highest absolute number citizens.

The BA boss told the BBC this morning that it’s clear the US should be moved to the UK’s green list.

Sean Doyle expects travel restrictions to be eased for countries which are “vaccinating at pace”.

Read more: Analysts warn British Airways’ fortunes are tied to lucrative London to New York route

He said: “The US has vaccinated 59 per cent of all adults, and infections are falling, so we’d be very optimistic about the United States.

“And if we look at places like Germany and you look at France, again they’re making great progress, as is Europe.

“So we think Europe and the US certainly should be in scope for inclusion in the green list as we see the trends on vaccination and prevalence.”

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said France, Greece and Spain should also be added to the UK’s travel green list.

However health secretary Matt Hancock has warned Brits of booking holidays to popular summer destinations Spain and France, which remain on the UK’s amber list.

Read more: Portugal will allow UK tourists in from Monday, despite ‘state of calamity’ restrictions extension

Returnees from amber list destinations face increased testing and must self-isolate at home for 10 days.

Matt Hancock said people should “certainly not” go on holiday to nations such as Spain, Italy, France and Greece because of the threat of mutant strains of Covid-19.

“People should not travel to amber or red list countries unless it’s absolutely necessary, and certainly not for holiday purposes,” he told Times Radio yesterday.

From today international travel is allowed for non-essential reasons such as holidays and visiting family and friends, however trip abroad still incur increased testing, costs and bureaucracy on both departure and return.

Read more: Travel green list: The destinations with the most five star hotel availability