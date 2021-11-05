British Airways owner IAG sees losses shrink to €2.6bn as Covid travel restrictions ease

The owner of British Airways and Iberia, IAG, reported a shrinking €2.6bn (£2.3bn) loss for the first nine months of 2021, with passenger numbers slowly returning to the skies.

The airline said in the three months to the end of September, passenger capacity was 43.4 per cent of 2019 levels, although this was up from 21.9 per cent in the three months to end of June.

For the third quarter, the airlines group reported an operating loss of €452m compared to € 1.9bn for the same period last year.

The aviation group’s boss Luis Gallego said the reopening of UK-US travel would prove vital for BA’s recovery.

“The full reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor from Monday is a pivotal moment for our industry. British Airways is serving more US destinations than any transatlantic carrier and we’re delighted that we can get our customers flying again.”

“We continue to capitalise on surges in bookings when travel restrictions are lifted.,” he added.