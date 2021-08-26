Azores and Canada added to green travel list, Thailand demoted to red list

The Azores, Canada and Denmark have been added to the government’s green travel list, while Thailand and Montenegro have been shifted to the red list, the Department for Transport confirmed today.

Switzerland has also been added to the green travel list. Finland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania were also added.

The changes will come into effect at 4am on Monday.

Travellers from green list countries do not have to quarantine when they return to the UK, regardless if they have had two doses of a Covid vaccine. However, they still need to take regular tests.