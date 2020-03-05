Axminster Carpets bought out of administration

Axminster Carpets has been rescued after a group of private investors, including the previous owner, bought it out of administration.



The business, which entered administration on 19 February, has been bought by ACL Carpets – a consortium of investors including the Dutfield family that previously owned the firm.



Read more: Short-term rentals firm Hostmaker heads for administration

The group is expected to be renamed Axminster Carpets in the near future, according to a statement by administrator Duff & Phelps.



The business, which is the holder of a Royal Warrant and was founded in 1755, has previously supplied Buckingham Palace.



Joint administrator Benjamin Wiles said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce today that we have secured the future of Axminster Carpets, one of the best-known BRitish brands, following the successful sale of the business and assets of the company to ACL Carpets Limited.



Read more: Deloitte fined £1.8m and reprimanded over Comet administration failures

He added: “The swift conclusion of this process has enabled Duff & Phelps to secure the future of the business. This deal will provide a stable financial platform, ensuring its long-term viability.”



The company’s underlay division Axfelt was sold to Ulster Carpets after it entered administration last month, while the Axminster Carpet Shop was bought by Wilton Flooring.

