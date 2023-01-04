Romi Savova founded PensionBee in 2014 to simplify pension savings in the UK, following a difficult pension transfer experience of her own. As the Chief Executive Officer, she has played a pivotal role in advancing consumer standards in the pensions industry, from reducing transfer times to campaigning for the full abolition of exit fees. Romi is also a member of the government’s Pensions Dashboards Programme Steering Group, which was set up to advise on the delivery of pensions dashboards. Prior to founding PensionBee, Romi worked at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Benchmark, holding varied roles in risk management, investment banking and financial technology.

Debbie Wosskow OBE

Debbie Wosskow OBE is a multi-exit British entrepreneur and Co-Founder of AllBright, the women’s’ careers network. She is the former founder CEO of Love Home Swap, a subscription-based home exchange business, sold to Wyndham Worldwide in 2017 for $53m. She founded and built her marketing agency Mantra, through to exit in 2007. Debbie is also a Senior Advisor to McKinsey and Company. She is a member of the Mayor of London’s Business Advisory Board and sits on the Board of the Women’s Fiction Prize. Debbie won the Evening Standards’ ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ in 2018 and was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in 2019. She is the author of the independent UK government review on the sharing economy ‘The Wosskow Report’ (2015) and is the former Chair of Sharing Economy UK. She is the Co-Author of ‘Believe, Build, Become – How to Supercharge your career’ (Virgin Books, 2019). Debbie is recognised as one of the most prominent serial entrepreneurs in the UK, known for successfully launching and scaling businesses in the areas of digital disruption, the sharing economy and female and female empowerment. In 2016 she was awarded an OBE for her services to business.