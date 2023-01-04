The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.
City A.M. Awards 2023
The Guildhall
Thursday 2nd March
Categories
Insurance Company of the Year
The insurance sector has had an extraordinary year, dealing with natural disasters and climate change on the one hand and investing at pace on the other. This year we’re looking not just at insurers who are delivering for shareholders but those looking to take the lead in greasing the wheels of the British economy.
Accountancy Firm of the Year
Auditors and accountants have spent plenty of time in the spotlight in recent years, but some firms are leading the way in putting audit and accountancy’s reputation back on the right track – and some are choosing innovative ways to respond to today’s challenges.
Law Firm of the Year
The City’s legal sector continues to lead the world even in the face of great global changes and an occasionally difficult political climate. We’re looking not just at the biggest players in the market but those that are looking to innovate through both acquisition and technological innovation and disruption.
Bank of the Year
Lenders might have expected things to calm down post-pandemic, but the cost of living crisis put paid to that. We recognise those banks that are going above and beyond to support British business.
Analyst of the Year
City watchers are more valuable than ever, and these analysts have consistently got the big calls right. We recognise those who put the hard yards in to know their businesses and sectors – and who are willing to go out on a limb.
Dealmaker of the Year
Getting deals across the line in a global climate that is ever more volatile is no mean feat. London remains at the heart of global M&A – and we look at the rainmakers who are still doing the business.
Innovative Company of the Year
The City has always thrived on the back of innovation and these firms have it in their DNA. We honour the big ideas and fast-moving firms who are helping to define the future of the Square Mile.
Entrepreneur of the Year
London has always been a home for risk-takers, and that hasn’t changed. We look at the driving forces behind growing and established companies alike, looking not just at the bottom line but highlighting those who are using markets and business to solve global problems.
Investor of the Year
Never have markets been more difficult to predict – but even in a tough environment there are gains to be had. It’s those investors that still raise the eyebrows of City professionals in admiration.
Environmental, Social, and Governance Award
‘ESG’ has never been more in focus than it has been over the past year, with the City going green at pace. But it’s not just about saying the right things, but doing them – and using innovative new products to finance them, too. From big to small, businesses are on the sustainability march.
Business of the Year
We’re looking for the best of the best – the companies that have navigated economic headwinds and come out ahead. We’re looking for smart management, growth, and a willingness to do things differently.
Personality of the Year
The final and arguably most prestigious category will see City A.M. recognise the very best of the best in the Square Mile and beyond. The City remains a global financial leader – and it does so on the back of its people. Who will be this year’s big winner?
Judges
Romi Savova founded PensionBee in 2014 to simplify pension savings in the UK, following a difficult pension transfer experience of her own. As the Chief Executive Officer, she has played a pivotal role in advancing consumer standards in the pensions industry, from reducing transfer times to campaigning for the full abolition of exit fees. Romi is also a member of the government’s Pensions Dashboards Programme Steering Group, which was set up to advise on the delivery of pensions dashboards. Prior to founding PensionBee, Romi worked at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Benchmark, holding varied roles in risk management, investment banking and financial technology.
Roger is Chairman of: Aves Enterprise (private equity); Oxford Metrics (software) and YouGov (data analytics). Non-Executive Director Uber UK. He was co-founder and Executive Chairman of MSQ Partners. CEO of Clear Channel International and More Group. Chairman of Future, Johnston Press and Shakespeare’s Globe. Director at Aegis, Chrysalis Vision, Internet Indirect, iTouch and WCRS; McKinsey consultant. Broadcaster BBC, ITV and LBC. Educated at the universities of Bristol and Oxford (now a Visiting Fellow) Awarded a CBE for services to media. Author of six books including: Anticipating Disruption and Ascent of Media.
Debbie Wosskow OBE is a multi-exit British entrepreneur and Co-Founder of AllBright, the women’s’ careers network. She is the former founder CEO of Love Home Swap, a subscription-based home exchange business, sold to Wyndham Worldwide in 2017 for $53m. She founded and built her marketing agency Mantra, through to exit in 2007. Debbie is also a Senior Advisor to McKinsey and Company. She is a member of the Mayor of London’s Business Advisory Board and sits on the Board of the Women’s Fiction Prize. Debbie won the Evening Standards’ ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ in 2018 and was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in 2019. She is the author of the independent UK government review on the sharing economy ‘The Wosskow Report’ (2015) and is the former Chair of Sharing Economy UK. She is the Co-Author of ‘Believe, Build, Become – How to Supercharge your career’ (Virgin Books, 2019). Debbie is recognised as one of the most prominent serial entrepreneurs in the UK, known for successfully launching and scaling businesses in the areas of digital disruption, the sharing economy and female and female empowerment. In 2016 she was awarded an OBE for her services to business.
David Barlow Buik is a businessman and financial pundit for the BBC and other British, American and Australian television channels. He started work at Philip Hill Higginson Erlangers in the City of London. He later worked for RP Martin, Kirkland Whitaker, London Deposit Agencies, Money Market Agencies, MY Marshall, and City Index Group. The companies he has worked for mostly involved financial spread betting.
Mark Kleinman is city editor, breaking major business stories and analysing what they mean for the financial sector. He has revealed some of the biggest stories in the city in the past decade, with a string of exclusives about major takeover deals. Mark topped the Business, Finance and Economics category at the 2021 British Journalism Awards after breaking three of the biggest stories of year including football’s European Super League breakaway, the collapse of the retail Arcadia Group and the £5bn potential takeover of supermarket chain Morrisons.