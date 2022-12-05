Avon Protection sells off US facility as it winds down armour-making business

Avon Protection, which makes military and police gear, has sold off a US-based manufacturing facility as the British company winds down its armour-making business.

The deal with CoorsTek, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced ceramics materials for the aerospace and defence industries, is expected to wrap up in the second half of next year.

Bruce Thompson, executive chair of Avon Protection, said:”We are delighted to announce the sale of the Lexington facility today, which provides a future for the facility and the team based there, whilst allowing us to focus on our core capabilities to deliver mission-critical respiratory and head protection solutions through our leading positions with the world’s militaries and first responders.”

This facility, based in Lexington, Kentucky, is part of the armour business that was acquired through Avon Protection’s acquisition of 3M’s ballistic protection business in 2020 for around £75m.

The site is focused on manufacturing ceramic plates, an essential component of body and aircraft armour.

CoorsTek has already invested more than $50m (£40.6m) into the business over the past two years.

Jonathan Coors, CoorsTek CEO, commented:”Avon Protection’s armor business is an excellent complement to our robust defense business.

“We are pleased to add these assets to our industry portfolio as we continue to grow in this region and drive further innovations and advancement in the armor and ceramics industry.”