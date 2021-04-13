Aviva brings executive committee to one-third women with new senior hire

Aviva has added another c-suite female to its arsenal with the appointment of Cheryl Toner as chief customer and marketing officer.

Toner will start at Aviva in May 2021, where she will join the group executive committee, a senior committee where women make up a third (33%) of its members.

Aviva’s board, which Toner will not be a part of, is 40 per cent women.

Toner was most recently marketing director of retail banking at NatWest, and previously chief marketing officer at Axa UK.

She will report directly to CEO Amanda Blanc.

Blanc said: “I am delighted to welcome Cheryl to Aviva in the new role of chief customer and marketing officer.

“Marketing will play a crucial role, ensuring Aviva seizes the considerable growth opportunities in the UK. We have big ambitions to transform our performance and grow and Cheryl’s appointment is another important step towards our goal of becoming the UK’s leading insurer.”