Av another go on Venture to go one better in the Arc

Aventure (far right) came second in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

ACROSS a weekend of quality racing from Longchamp, the showpiece is undoubtedly Sunday’s Group One Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (3.05pm).

Following the latest stage of forfeits, 17 of the world’s leading middle-distance horses stand their ground for the mile-and-a-half test at the Paris track.

We’re yet to see who may be supplemented for the contest, but it looks very likely that current ante-post favourite, Minnie Hauk for Aidan O’Brien will be parachuted in as part of the Coolmore contingent for the race alongside Los Angeles.

As a three-year-old filly, she will enjoy the best of the weight concessions and would have a great chance of extending her unbeaten record this season.

Taking on the colts and her elders for the first time requires more from her though, and while she’s a danger to all, I can pass her over at current quotes of 7/2.

I’d tend to think the market has it about right with her and AVENTURE at the head of the betting, and I’m keeping the faith with the latter after her comfortable victory in the Group One Prix Vermeille at the track in September.

I sided with the Christophe Ferland-trained filly in last year’s Arc, where she ran an almighty race to finish second to Bluestocking.

She looks to have improved further since, winning three of her four starts this season, and only falling short to Calandagan in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

As a filly,Aventuregets a good weight allowance as well, we know she will handle race conditions, and I think she is primed to go one better than 2024.

Quotes of 9/2 look a worthy wager and are worth snapping up ahead of Europe’s greatest race.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Aventure 3.05pm Longchamp