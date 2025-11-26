Autumn Budget: Reeves bets on AI – but did she play her strongest card last week?

The chancellor’s AI strategy promises to transform local economies.

Rachel Reeves delivered what many had dubbed the “most anticipated Budget in years”, with industry eyes fixed on how she would position the UK in the global AI race.

But just minutes before she even stood up at the despatch box, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) unexpectedly leaked forecasts, fuelling speculation about the state of the economy, growth prospects, and productivity targets.

Against this backdrop, businesses were bracing for clarity on funding, tax, and skills support, and, in particular, a decisive plan to make the UK an AI powerhouse.

While the formal Autumn Budget confirmed a package of student finance and skills reforms, it was last week’s AI announcement that many in the tech sector describe as the government’s “trump card”.

The £10bn South Wales AI Growth Zone, creation of over 5,000 jobs, a Sovereign AI Unit backed with £500m, and a £100m “first customer” commitment for UK start-ups signalled serious intent.

Ritam Gandhi, founder of Studio Graphene, said: “From a business perspective, the government already played its trump card late last week.”

“AI Growth Zones, the Sovereign AI Unit, and first customer policy are steps forward for scaling UK start-ups.

“Today’s Budget may be overshadowed by wider economic gloom, but these measures show the government is serious about AI-led growth.”

Infrastructure and skills challenges

South Wales alone will see AI research and development flourish along the M4 corridor, with long-term careers and construction jobs sprouting from the former Ford Bridgend Engine Plant.

Elsewhere, the Chancellor announced new initiatives including free access to compute for researchers and start-ups (£250m), and £137m for AI driven scientific breakthroughs in healthcare and drug development.

Tech heavyweights like Microsoft, Nvidia, Graphcore, and Perplexity AI are backing the initiative with billions in private investment.

Harqs Singh, CTO at InfraPartners, said: “The headline-grabbing AI plans are great, but without faster permitting, grid investment, and power planning, the UK risks being left behind. Sovereign AI requires sovereign infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Miller from Xero added: “Innovation is welcome, but small businesses need policies that address skills, trust, and adoption challenges.”

Skills remain a critical bottleneck. While 78 per cent of UK professionals use AI weekly, only 24 per cent have formal training.

The government’s £1.5bn Youth Guarantee and Growth & Skills Levy aim to address this gap, alongside short courses, apprenticeships, and Technical Excellence Colleges in priority sectors.

Critics argue this may still fall short without clear implementation timelines.

Kriti Sharma, CEO of IFS Nexus Black, warned that AI investment must reach the “industrial frontline”, not stay in labs.

“We should deploy AI in water plants, manufacturing lines, and energy networks to ensure communities see tangible benefits”, she said.