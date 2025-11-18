Autumn Budget 2025: Exercise can give Reeves £20bn boost, says Sport England

Every £1 invested in community sport and physical activity generates £4.38 for the economy and society, says Sport England

Sport England has urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves not to overlook investment designed to get more people exercising in her Budget next week.

The public body says that supporting exercise initiatives for the poor, disabled and ethnic minorities – among the last active groups – could provide around £20bn in healthcare savings, illness prevention, productivity gains, and improved wellbeing.

England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: “More needs to be done to remove barriers and support particular deprived groups to engage in sport, exercise and wider physical activity.”

Sport England chair Chris Boardman said: “Inactivity is quietly draining our economy, health system, and our communities – but we can change that. Excitingly, the solution is right in front of us: movement.”

For every £1 invested in community sport and physical activity, Sport England says its research shows that £4.38 is generated for the economy and society. Active lifestyles also deliver £8bn in healthcare savings alone, the body said.

Sport good for nation’s wealth as well as health

“With a return on investment of more than four to one, billions can be saved in healthcare, our workforce will be more productive and quality of life improved for millions,” Boardman added.

“Everyone being able to take part in sport and exercise is not just fantastic for health – it’s a serious boost to the economy too.”

Reeves is finalising her plans for this autumn’s much-anticipated Budget, which will be announced on 26 November. Top of her list is plugging a yawning fiscal gap but Sport England insists important spending must not be cut.

“Health is wealth, and our research confirms this,” said chief executive Simon Hayes. “Sport and exercise are vital to our economy and society and must be part of the solution to big problems.

“By protecting and investing in opportunities to be active – particularly for communities and people that face the most barriers to taking part – the nation will be healthier, wealthier, and happier.”