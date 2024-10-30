Autumn Budget 2024 Live: Rachel Reeves set to deliver Labour’s budget

LONDON, ENGLAND: A general view of number 11, Downing Street in London, England. Autumn Budget 2024 Live: Rachel Reeves set to deliver Labour’s budget (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Welcome to City AM’s Autumn Budget 2024 live blog in association with RBC Wealth Management.

Later today, the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, will set out Labour’s tax and spending plans for the year ahead in the party’s first budget since coming to power over the summer.

The Treasury has already outlined some key spending commitments ahead of the Budget.

The government has confirmed a large boost in affordable housing, with £500m in new funding outlined to help build up to 5,000 social homes and bring total investment in housing supply to £5bn as part of the Affordable Homes Programme.

Rachel Reeves has also earmarked £1.8bn for expanding government-funded childcare and £15m of capital funding for school-based nurseries.

The government is expected to put aside up to £10bn for the NHS in the Autumn Budget and outline plans to deliver 40,000 hospital appointments per week.

It has also been confirmed that in her Budget the Chancellor will also hike the minimum wage by an inflation-busting 6.7 per cent from April next year.

And there’s been news that the bus fare cap, which has been fixed at £2 on more than 4,600 routes in England since 1 January 2023 will rise to £3 at the end of the year.

There’s also widespread speculation Rachel Reeves is set to hike a range of taxes on businesses and financiers, with the bank levy, capital gains tax, carried interest, employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) and the non-doms regime all under the microscope in the Autumn Budget.

The rumours have concerned the business community.

Pollsters asked bosses and senior executives to select from a choice of words to describe their feelings about the Budget, with 25 per cent opting for “concerned” followed by 22 per cent confessing to feeling “apprehensive”.

Just one in five said they felt “positive” about today’s statement, according to polling company Savanta.