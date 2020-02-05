Mike Lynch arrest: Autonomy CEO submits himself for arrest in US extradition case

Autonomy founder Mike Lynch has this morning submitted himself for arrest in what his legal team said is a formality triggered by a US extradition request.



Lynch – who is facing charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy in the US related to the 2011 sale of Autonomy to Hewlett Packard (HP) – has said he will contest the extradition.

He was arrested in London this morning and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Lynch has been released on bail and a further court hearing has been set for next month.



Read more: Government urged to delay US extradition of Autonomy founder Mike Lynch

The British businessman is currently awaiting the outcome of a separate civil fraud trial in the UK, after HP sued him and ex-Autonomy finance chief Sushovan Hussain for $5.1bn for allegedly falsely inflating Autonomy’s revenue ahead of its £8.4bn sale to the tech giant.



Lynch has denied all of the accusations.



In a statement this morning Lynch’s lawyers Chris Morvillo and Reid Weingarten said: “Since HP first raised these allegations more than seven years ago, Dr Lynch has steadfastly denied them and has worked hard to properly respond and set the record straight.



“The UK Serious Fraud Office previously investigated and did not pursue the allegations. Dr Lynch has now answered HP’s claims in the appropriate forum, the High Court in London, where he attended court every day of the 10-month trial.



“During that trial, Dr Lynch testified about all of these allegations for more than 20 days. He has not hidden, nor has he shied away from defending his conduct. Having patiently and diligently defended the case in England for several years, he awaits the civil trial judgment.

“The US Department of Justice should not have commenced extradition proceedings prior to the judgment of the English High Court.”

Last month former Brexit secretary David Davis urged the home secretary to block the extradition request until the verdict in the UK civil trial has been decided, which is expected in the next few months.

Read more: HP accuses Autonomy boss Mike Lynch of lying in $5bn fraud trial

David argued that if Lynch is found not guilty in the UK, then a criminal trial in the US is unwarrented.

Lynch has been indicted in San Francisco on 17 counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy and securities fraud, which carries a maximum term of 25 years in prison.

In May, Hussain was sentenced in the US to five years in prison, fined $4m and ordered to forfeit $6.1m after being convicted on 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy.

UK civil trial

Evidence in the trial at London’s High Court – which is the biggest civil fraud trial in UK history – came to an end in January, with a judgement not expected for several months.

During the course of the trial, lawyers for HP argued that Lynch and Hussain had falsely inflated the software company’s revenue through the sale of hardware. HP alleged that the hardware sales were usually made at a loss, to meet market revenue consensus.

The company also said that Lynch was heavily involved in the day-to-day running of Autonomy and “committed a deliberate fraud”.

However Lynch, who counter-sued HP, blamed HP for the failed acquisition, accusing the tech giant of treating Autonomy like its “unwanted stepchild” and saying the board lost their nerve over the deal.

He claimed that HP “mishandled” the deal and “failed to follow any coherent integration for Autonomy”, leading the US technology giant to suffer losses and seek a scapegoat.

Lynch also denied having day-to-day involvement in Autonomy’s accounts.

“He was not, as the claimants now say, omnipresent and omnipotent,” Robert Miles QC, representing Lynch, said.



More to follow

