Autonomous intelligent supply chains: BearingPoint study reveals how leaders will win in a world of constant disruption

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has released a new global thought leadership report, “Autonomous intelligent supply chains: The new competitive edge in an era of disruptions.” Based on a survey of 620 C-suite executives across Europe, the US, and China, the study shows a decisive shift away from efficiency-led models as constant disruption reshapes supply chain strategy.

Rather than preparing for occasional crises, companies are now designing supply chains that can reconfigure dynamically and in real time. Respondents indicated a clear pivot toward adaptability, driven by the need to boost responsiveness, accelerate decision-making, and align with regulatory and sustainability expectations across regions.

“Disruption is no longer a series of isolated shocks; it has become a continuous condition of business,” said Stefan Penthin, Global Leader Operations at BearingPoint. “Our research shows that market leaders are no longer asking how to shield themselves from disruption, but how to adapt faster than it unfolds. Supply chain intelligence has become the new competitive currency.”

Regionalization gains momentum

Nearly half of companies are advancing in regionalizing or localizing their supply chains, creating the physical foundation for self-balancing networks. High costs, supplier gaps, and regulatory complexity are the biggest barriers to scale. Many organizations are grappling with the financial implications of restructuring supplier networks, building nearshore capacity, and meeting evolving local compliance requirements.

Resilience is being redefined through diversification

By 2030, trade growth is expected to shift to emerging markets, while China is expected to experience a slowdown amid decoupling and diversification pressures. Executives increasingly view diversification as a strategic capability rather than a contingency plan. Chinese firms, along with other global players, are expanding into BRICS and ASEAN markets while establishing production bases in Europe to mitigate tariff pressures and geopolitical risk. These shifts signal a broader reconfiguration of global supply networks built on resilience, regional balance, and growth potential, accelerating the transition from global efficiency to autonomous and intelligent regional ecosystems, which are highly adaptable.

Companies are investing in the digital backbone of autonomy and intelligence

69% of executives rank cloud platforms among their top three investments, followed by 50% who prioritize AI, and 46% who focus on cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience to connect intelligence across the value chain. However, one in four companies still lack smart procurement and orchestration tools to turn data into real-time decisions.

True end-to-end autonomy remains rare

While 90% of leaders believe AI will transform supply chains by 2030, only 8% of companies have fully integrated AI-driven planning and orchestration. Next-generation ERP platforms and predictive analytics are emerging as key enablers of end-to-end orchestration.

Circularity is evolving from compliance to strategic differentiation

Circular supply chain models are gaining traction, with 44% of respondents now positioning circularity as a growth lever rather than a compliance obligation. Companies are increasingly exploring reverse logistics, product-as-a-service models, and material-recapture strategies to reduce waste, generate new revenue streams, and enhance brand positioning.

“AI is emerging as the next frontier of autonomy and intelligence. While few organizations have achieved full self-orchestration, the rapid rise of cloud, AI, and regionalized networks shows that the building blocks of the autonomous intelligent supply chain are already in motion,” added Stefan Penthin.

Five leadership imperatives for building the autonomous intelligent supply chain

The report identifies five key areas of action for organizations seeking autonomous intelligent advantage:

Rewire networks for resilience and regional agility Standardize processes and elevate data quality Scale AI for predictive and autonomous decision-making Embed intelligent sustainability across the value chain Foster human–AI collaboration and adaptive leadership

Stefan Penthin concludes: “The winners of the next decade will be those who embed autonomy and intelligence at the core of their supply chain strategy. Success will depend on leadership teams that embrace continuous transformation, invest in intelligent capabilities, and orchestrate ecosystems that can evolve alongside market demands.”

About the research

“Autonomous intelligent supply chains: The new competitive edge in an era of disruptions” is based on a global survey of 620 C-suite supply chain decision-makers conducted by BearingPoint in August 2025. Respondents came from organizations with revenues of €500 million or more, across sectors including automotive and industrial manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, life sciences, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, aerospace and defense.

