Authorities launches investigation into proposed £725m Esso oil field sale

The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has launched an investigation into a £725 million oil field deal in the North Sea.

It fears negotiations progressing too slowly and deterring other investments in the basin.

The authority has now said it will probe Esso’s plans to sell 13 oil fields to NEO Energy.

This follows eight months of talks between the two parties.

So far, no conclusion has been reached.

The OGA said: “The investigation will now examine the engagement between the parties since EEPUK (Esso) and NEO Energy announced the proposed transaction in February 2021.”

The investigation will not stop the deal from going ahead.

However, the OGA said that everyone connected to the transaction must meet their obligations under the OGA Strategy and industry voluntary codes of practice.