Australia’s Royal Navy has taken the Queen’s absence to have some fun during a ceremony that left the country’s most esteemed defence force figures red faced.

It may have been a sunny 25 degrees in Sydney yesterday, but it was a dance performance replete with synchronised twerking by a female dance troupe that left the navy’s top brass feeling hot under the collar.

The twerking performance, which has been branded as “bizarre” and “inappropriate” by pundits in Australia, happened earlier today as the navy celebrated the naming of a new ship – the AUD 2bn (£1.2bn) HMAS Supply.

Videos from the event show the dancers dressed in short black gym leggings and red tube tops showing off some risque dance moves.

The performance was in front of figures such as Australian Defence Force chief Angus Campbell, navy chief Michael Joseph Noonan, governor-general David Hurley and a group of other senior officials.

The video shows the navy top brass looking thoroughly unimpressed and utterly confused by the spectacle.

Phillip Thompson, former soldier and MP for the centre-right Liberal Party, told the ABC: “Standards in the Australian Defence Force, and definitely when commissioning a ship, should be a little bit higher than that.

“We’ve got the chief of the defence force, we’ve got members of Parliament there, and the Governor-General’s there, I don’t think it’s appropriate to be twerking.”