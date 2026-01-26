Atrium Launches AIR, Its New Innovation Lab and Product Incubator, and Unveils ZephyrIQ, a Conversational AI Platform for On-Demand Workforce Insights

Atrium, a global Talent Solutions and Extended Workforce Management provider, today announced the launch of Atrium Innovation & Research™ (AIR), a technology innovation lab and product incubator designed to accelerate the development of forward-thinking workforce technology solutions. As part of the launch, Atrium also unveiled ZephyrIQ, a next-generation workforce intelligence platform that uses agentic AI and a conversational interface to deliver instant, on-demand insights across contingent workforce programs.

AIR serves as Atrium’s dedicated product innovation engine, focused on identifying and addressing unmet needs across the HR and workforce technology landscape. Through AIR, Atrium will design, build, and incubate technology solutions that complement its deep services expertise while solving real-world challenges faced by enterprises managing increasingly complex extended workforce ecosystems.

Brad Martin, Atrium’s Chief Revenue Officer, will also lead AIR as President, guiding product vision, development, and go-to-market strategy for solutions launched through the incubator.

“Atrium has been a service trailblazer and innovator in the talent solutions and contingent workforce space for more than 30 years,” said Brad. “Highly customized service and deep client partnership will always differentiate us. With AIR, we’re reinforcing that commitment by investing in technology innovation that leverages advancements in AI and machine learning to deliver meaningful, force-multiplying value for our clients and the market in a rapidly evolving workforce landscape.”

Introducing ZephyrIQ

The first product to emerge from the AIR innovation lab, ZephyrIQ is a workforce intelligence platform designed to transform how organizations access, analyze, and act on extended workforce data. Powered by agentic AI and a human-like conversational interface, ZephyrIQ enables on-demand access to insights about your contingent workforce program – without relying on time-consuming manual reporting, hard-to-use dashboards, or stale program data.

Being developed specifically to address the complexities of understanding your extended workforce program details, ZephyrIQ enables leaders in Procurement, HR, and Contingent Workforce program management to access accurate, real-time intelligence through a simple conversational interface. The platform combines advanced reasoning, natural language interaction, and deep workforce analytics to provide clear answers, identify trends, and guide strategic decisions.

“ZephyrIQ represents a major shift in how companies access, consume, and make sense of the immense amount of data generated through their contingent programs,” said Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal, Founder and CEO of Atrium. “For years, leaders have struggled to make sense of disparate systems, outdated dashboards, and incomplete data. With ZephyrIQ, you can simply ask, and the insight appears – accurately, instantly, and in conversational language. It’s the closest thing to always having a skilled workforce business analyst at your side. It’s an intelligent partner that knows your program inside and out.”

ZephyrIQ is scheduled to release in beta in Q1 2026. Atrium is currently inviting organizations with extended workforce programs to participate in the early adopter program at launch.

To learn more about ZephyrIQ, inquire about becoming an early adopter, or for additional information regarding Atrium Innovation & Research™, visit www.atriumglobal.com/air.

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC-certified leader in Extended Workforce Management and Talent Solutions, supporting the world’s largest brands with access to top talent and high-performing contingent workforce programs. The company offers a full suite of services, including staffing solutions, MSP, EOR Payrolling, IC Compliance, RPO, Direct Sourcing, Early Talent Administration, and HR advisory support, all backed by industry expertise and market insight. Please visit www.atriumglobal.com to learn more about Atrium’s services, technology, and custom-designed workforce solutions.

