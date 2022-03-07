AstraZeneca injects further £100m in Cambridge research centre

AstraZeneca injects another £100m over budget to complete its Cambridge-based research and development centre.

The Discovery Centre, or the ‘Disc’ as it is also known, was formally unveiled in November by Prince Charles and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

According to The Times, the site has cost the vaccine-maker £1.1bn, which is more than three times the initial estimate.

The extra investment will complete lab equipment, furniture and fixtures, as well as the final commissioning of the building.

Whilst AstraZeneca did not comment on the extra cost when approached by the paper, many have welcomed the investment as a vote of confidence in UK science.

The pharmaceutical company has become one of the UK’s most valuable public companies under chief exec Pascal Soriot, and is became a household name for its work developing the COVID-19 vaccine.