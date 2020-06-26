Aston Martin shares sink as it turns to market to bolster finances

Aston Martin today said it will ask investors to snap up new shares to help it become roadworthy once more amid sinking sales and the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s luxury car manufacturer said a new equity raise, planned for the end of June, would be equivalent to around 20 per cent of its existing issued share capital.

Read more: Aston Martin appoints new finance chief as board shake-up continues

New owner Yew Tree will pick up 25 per cent of the offering. Prestige Motors, which has steadily cut its holding in the company from its previous status as the main shareholder, will buy around eight per cent.

But shares sank at the prospect of a cut-price equity raise. Aston Martin’s share offering will see shares valued at £0.009039687.

That knocked the value of its stock down 14.4 per cent to 53.4p in morning trading.

It came as Aston Martin revealed it has received £20m from the government’s Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) to keep it on track.

And the FTSE-listed company also said it would draw down around $68m (£54.8m) in debt due to be paid back in 2022 at a 12 per cent interest rate.

Aston Martin’s new billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll said discussions are underway to secure up to £50m in extra trade financing. That would bolster the company’s existing inventory financing arrangements, which totalled £39.7m at the end of March.

Read more: Aston Martin to cut 500 jobs as business reset continues

Stroll has made sweeping changes since buying James Bond’s favourite car brand in January.

Former CEO Andy Palmer was ousted in May in favour of bringing in Mercedes boss Tobias Moers from August.

And on Monday Aston Martin named ex Jaguar Land Rover chief financial officer Kenneth Gregor as its new CFO.

Read more: Major Aston Martin shareholder trims stake in iconic carmaker

Today Stroll said the new leadership would be “focused on cost and investment control consistent with restoring profitability”.

“Our energies and those of the whole Aston Martin team will be focused on building a stronger business for our customers, our employees, our strategic and other partners and our shareholders and enabling Aston Martin to return to being one of the preeminent luxury car brands in the world,” Stroll added.