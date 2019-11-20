Aston Martin reveals move into SUV market with critical DBX model

Aston Martin has lifted the bonnet on its long-awaited DBX sports utility vehicle (SUV), as the luxury car maker fights to get back on track after a massive devaluation in its market value after its 2018 stock market float.



The car, valued at £158,000 at list prices, is the company’s first foray into the SUV market. The model is widely regarded as a make-or-break moment for the manufacturer which, having already gone bust seven times in its 106-year history, is struggling again.



Aston Martin’s share price has fallen 80 per cent since its glitzy Initial Public Offering in October last year, amid a wider car industry slowdown that has significantly depressed sales.



The DBX enjoyed a joint Beijing and Los Angeles launch, as the manufacturer tries to expand its business in both the US and Chinese markets.



This comes ahead of next year’s James Bond film, which is expected to give the firm a boost, given its longstanding association to the franchise.



Aston reported a loss of £92m for the first nine months of the year, but has poured a significant amount of money into a brand new factory in St Athan, south Wales, where the car will be built.



Earlier this month, chief executive Andy Palmer told investors it was “important that [the DBX] starts to earn its keep throughout 2020”.

The first trial build of the DBX has been completed with production due in the second quarter of 2020 which the company hopes will contribute to a boost to its output, alongside sports cars made at its southern English Gaydon facility.



“If our volumes are slightly north of 6,000 this year, obviously you’re adding another ultimately 4 or 5,000 so it’s a big chunk of volume for us,” said Palmer

Shares fell a further three per cent this morning.