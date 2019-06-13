Aston Martin’s October IPO gave it a £4.3bn valuation. Since then shares have fallen 41 per cent, leaving it valued at just £2.4bn.
In an investor report, ISS said: “The main concern with the proposed [remuneration] policy is the overall quantum of variable pay on offer for the group CEO at 500 per cent of salary. “This is considered well above the company’s current positioning and size, particularly when considering the relatively high salary level.” Aston Martin’s remuneration committee chair Imelda Walsh said the firm had carried out “detailed engagement with shareholders…both in terms of the development of the remuneration policy and on the performance targets to apply to our first award under the new long-term incentive plan”.