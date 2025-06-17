Asos replaces finance chief after just one year

Aaron Izzard will succeed Dave Murray as chief finance officer

Asos’ chief finance officer Dave Murray has stepped down from his role after 15 months as the struggling commerce giant continued to push a turnaround.

He will be replace by Aaron Izzard, who currently serves as director of group finance at Asos.

Murray, who will leave to “pursue other opportunities”, has helmed Asos’ finance division at a time of significant change, with the company implementing a host of measures to boost profit.

Last year, Asos cut jobs, reduced inventory, and worked to accelerate its processes. It also refinanced hundreds of millions in debt and sold its stake in Topshop into a joint venture.

The company has struggled with a broader post-pandemic e-commerce downturn, which has also hit Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) finally moved into the black at £42.5m in the first half of 2025, from a loss of £16.3m last year.

Green shoots for Asos?

Asos’ operating loss improved from £246.8m to £210.1m.

Chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte said that Izzard has a “strong track record” of “delivering operational efficiency and strategic thinking, which will be key to continuing our successful transformation”.

“Dave has played an important role in helping lay the foundations for the next phase of our journey, having successfully overseen our refinancing and stock reduction,” he added.

Jørgen Lindemann, ASOS chair, said: “I am pleased to welcome Aaron to the board as chief financial officer.

“We have been impressed with his ability to drive change at speed and are excited to see him continue the great work he has been doing, with his deep knowledge of Asos’ operations.

“This transition underscores Asos’ commitment to long-term strategic execution and value creation.”

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Dave for his hard work and contribution to Asos and we wish him the very best for the future.”

