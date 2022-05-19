Asos chair Ian Dyson to take on role as Currys chair

Currys has announced Asos chair Ian Dyson will join the company as chair of the electronics retailer.

Dyson will succeed Ian Livingston by joining the board as chair on 8 September, when Livingston will step down from the board.

The Asos chair has decades of experience of retail and leisure, including a five-year stint as finance and operations director at Marks & Spencer, and a brief time heading Punch Taverns as chief executive in 2010.

Dyson will also step down as a non-executive director of Intercontinental Hotels Group in February 2023.

“Currys is a clear market leader with trusted brands in every market in which it operates. It has a leading presence in exciting product categories which are increasingly vital to consumers’ daily lives, and the success with which it navigated the Covid-19 pandemic is testament to the quality and commitment of its thousands of colleagues,” incoming chair Dyson said.