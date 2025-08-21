Asgard’s turn to deliver Captain’s performance on the Knavesmire

Asgard’s Captain was an impressive winner at Epsom earlier in the season.

FINDING the winner of the opener (1:50pm) on day three of York’s Ebor Festival looks a tricky task, and I think it might pay to think a bit laterally in our quest for success.

You don’t need to think particularly laterally to see that MOUNT ATLAS will be hard to keep out of the frame, though.

Andrew Balding’s gelding is lightly raced and has promised plenty as a middle-distance handicapper, so it was encouraging to see him land an Ascot handicap in July after such a fine run at the Royal meeting.

He’s likely to be a skinny enough price, but I’d find it hard to see him not fighting out the finish.

ASGARD’S CAPTAIN is one that on the face of it is pretty exposed, but I think there could be some upside.

He’s had 12 runs this year, and winning only one of them wouldn’t exactly inspire major confidence in his chances.

However, he does go notably well on this quick ground, which is certainly a strong positive in his favour.

He looks like he’s on a workable mark, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him be there at the finish for Dylan Cunha – he’s a Win and Place pick with the World Pool.

Read more Good Carmers on the horizon for Twomey in the Voltigeur

CHILLINGHAM is another who should be on the shortlist.

He’s gone well at York in the past, winning at the track back in June over this course and distance.

Again, he’s another one who on paper looks a little exposed, but I think that we could catch him right, if he’s able to put his poor run at the track behind him.

Combining Asgard’s Captain, Mount Atlas and Chillingham in a World Pool Quinella seems the way to cover ourselves here, and hopefully a pair of them in any order can come home first and second.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Asgard’s Captain (Win and Place) 1.50pm York

Asgard’s Captain, Mount Atlas, Chillingham (Quinella) 1.50pm York