Lurpak row: ASDA says £6 butter with security tag is not UK-wide policy or related to cost of living crisis

Asda

ASDA has said it does not have a UK-wide policy to put security tags on butter in relation to the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket giant responded after a journalist shared an image on social media, showing a pack of Lurpak in one of its stores, costing £6, with a tag on.

This comes after the price of butter has increased by more than 33 per cent according to the Telegraph, who cite figures from Trolley.co.uk. In the UK overall, inflation has soared to more than nine per cent, putting huge pressures on people and businesses to make ends meet.

Supermarkets usually reserve security tags for either expensive items, or products which get stolen/go missing.

In the tweet, the social media user said: “Britain in 2022… Lurpak butter is at £6 a tub in ASDA and even has a security tag on it. Mental!”

In response, Asda confirmed to City AM that this isn’t a store wide policy, it has not seen any evidence of increased thefts of this product and that it doesn’t believe the tags are related to the cost of living crisis.

Asda also said butter had been at about £6 for around a year, and it was not related to the recent national economic woes.

Another Twitter user shared a a now deleted image of butter at Iceland for more than £9.

They said, according to the Telegraph: “Stop the world I want to get off @Lurpak @IcelandFoods come on lads this is a joke @Conservatives this is all your fault were [sic] all going to be eating dry toast stop taking off us and sort this mess out people are starving while your m8 are getting richer :exploding_head: #CostOfLivingCrisis”

According to Huff Post, The Co-Op is the cheapest to buy your butter, at £3.50 for 500g. Asda is one not far behind, with 750g pack of Lurpak, at £6, while at Sainsbury’s it’s £7.25 and Tesco it’s £8,98.