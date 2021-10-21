As footfall in the City climbs, widespread concerns about productivity take hold

As footfall in the City of London hit 39 per cent of pre-pandemic levels last month, its highest rate since early 2020, new findings reveal widespread concern about productivity as hybrid working models set in post-pandemic.

The findings show that over half (51 per cent) of UK business decision makers are worried about productivity in the workplace, with 74 per centshowing at least some concern as we move into the next stages of the Covid crisis.

Three in five business leaders believe it will be harder to engage the hearts and minds of employees within their organisations, according to data from consultancy firm Agility in Mind, shared with City A.M. this morning.

In addition, some 29 per cent of these same leaders did not know how to determine new initiatives that might tackle the issue of engagement and collaboration, with 27 per cent saying they lacked the time to pursue such initiatives at all.

“Businesses have faced unprecedented challenges throughout each stage of the pandemic culminating in an inability to plan and a cautiousness in how they plan for the future,” said Andrew Jones, CEO of Agility in Mind.

Productivity concerns are unsurprising given the uncertainty that has plagued the business community.

Even with that said, the research did show an aspiration to find solutions with over 4 in 5 (85 per cent) senior decision makers wishing to explore new ways to improve employee productivity, engagement, and motivation, even if some lacked clarity on how this process should take place.

A further 45 per cent thought this to be either critical to future success of their business or should be a key business priority moving forward. Just 7 per cent said they did not see value in pursuing such initiatives.