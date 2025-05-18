Art’otel London Hoxton, review: an unlikely Shoreditch icon

The public spaces become art galleries in the new art’otel Hoxton

Built on the site of a Hoxton pub that became synonymous with the Brit Art movement, the Art’otel Hoxton has some seriously big, trendy shoes to fill – and we think it’s met the challenge.

Not content to hang art on the walls, the double-height atrium in the hotel’s foyer becomes the art. Edge-to-edge screens feature the vibrant, Pop Art-inspired murals of the resident artist D*Face, with his works adorning the reception area, bar and rooms, too. There’s even a full-on gallery downstairs and a rotating ‘Artist in Residence’ concept to showcase emerging names in the local art scene.

Standing at 26 floors, each of the rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the expansive skyline views. The one-bed suite was our pick, and it was spacious, comfortable and with lots of chic, homely touches – a turntable, selection of vinyl and even a sketchpad.

The bold and playful aesthetic extends to the spa, where there’s not a cream wall in sight. Moodily lit and sleek, it’s possible to completely relax into the top-notch treatments and forget that you’re in the midst of Hoxton.

Art’otel London Hoxton: innovative with tech and design

All of the rooms have expansive views over east London

The pool area is the real feature though, and like nothing we’ve seen elsewhere. Screens wrapping around the pool bathe the whole space in an orange glow and the effect is an immersive, sensory treat.

The gym is on the top floor, so your hard work on the full range of gym equipment is rewarded with that impressive view of East London.

The Brush East London Grand Café, on the ground floor, is excellent. The highlight was a stunning raspberry mille-feuille for dessert. And if you can tear your eyes away from the food, the full height windows out onto the streets of Hoxton offer unmatched people watching. We saw the world go by at the end of our meal with a flawless espresso martini. While I couldn’t fault the meal we had at The Brush, some of the dishes on offer for room service weren’t of the same high quality. Our pizza looked and tasted microwaved, without a base with a decent crunch.

This incongruously large hotel may look out of place in the low-slung East End, but its tech and design credentials offer the area something new. Don’t forget, Art’otel aren’t afraid of making statements: in 2023 their Battersea Power Station hotel launched with a rooftop pool and hot tub that looks so exotic you can’t quite believe it’s in London.

Rooms at the art’otel Hoxton begin at £184 per night based on two people sharing; artotellondonhoxton.com

