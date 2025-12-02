Arsenal Fan TV backer launches Rocket Mobile network for football supporters

A new telecoms network called Rocket Mobile has been set up exclusively for football fans.

The network launched across the UK on Tuesday with the mobile provider looking to cash in on football fans feeling like they’re being priced out.

The venture is backed by the Global Fan Network with coverage secured through Three and Vodafone.

Figures from popular football supporter communities such as Arsenal Fan TV are part of the project, which will charge £16 per month for Rocket Mobile – Global Fan Network’s founder is AFTV’s Robbie Lyle.

The price includes data for EU roaming, which Rocket Mobile says covers fans for European away days. There are a total of 12 British teams across the three European competitions, which are currently midway through the group stages.

Rocket Mobile launch

“Football fans never get an easy ride – everyone knows the costs of tickets, merch, and just supporting the teams they love,” Brett Lotriet Best of Rocket Mobile said.

“It’s time for a fan revolution in mobile. Rocket Mobile is here to give fans everything they need at a price they can actually afford. For £16 a month, they get all their data, calls, and texts, with a fair price that’s locked in – a small way to support the community that is the lifeblood of the game.”

Global Fan Network and Rocket Mobile will partner – much like O2 and O2 Priority – to offer prizes and access to fans.

The touted £16-per-month bundle offers unlimited data, calls and texts in the UK with 2GB of roaming in the EU.

“Rocket Mobile isn’t just another mobile provider,” Best added. “It’s a platform for fans to connect, create, and celebrate the sport they love, without being priced out of the game.”

The Global Fan Network community includes the likes of Arsenal Fan TV, Dr Sports, United View, The Kop TV and On Track GP. Combined these channels have a 90-day engagement average of 38.7m.