Arise Sir Tom: Colonel Tom Moore to get knighthood

Colonel Tom Moore will be awarded a knighthood after being nominated for the honour by Boris Johnson in light of his fundraising efforts.

Moore, who has become a much loved national figure after raising £33m for the NHS, will be honoured in the coming months, after the knighthood was approved by the Queen.

The 100-year-old raised money for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden on his walking frame in time for his 100th birthday this month.

The World War II veteran only aimed to raise raise £1,000 as a part of his Walk for the NHS, but soon captured the nation’s heart and appeared on many television shows and news bulletins.

He received 150,000 birthday cards from across the nation on his 100th birthday and was made an honorary colonel by the Army Foundation College.

He was also awarded the Freedom of the City of London award for his charitable work.

“Colonel Tom’s fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,” Johnson said.

“On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He’s a true national treasure.”

A Downing Street spokesperson added that the government was also looking at ways to honour frontline NHS and social care staff for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

“We know there is huge appetite to say thank you to all those supporting the nation during this emergency and doing incredible things day in, day out, up and down the country,” they said.

“We will ensure these unsung heroes are recognised in the right way, at the right time.”