Are your workers quietly speeding ahead? Beware the rise of shadow AI

Employees using AI tools without their employer’s consent is an increasing problem with real-life consequences, writes Zoom UK boss Louise Newbury-Smith in today’s Notebook

How businesses can avoid the ‘Shadow AI’ realm

“Shadow AI” – a scary sounding term, and for businesses that let it creep into their employees’ way of working, a very serious threat.

We all hear about the transformative impact AI can have on our time in the office, so it is understandable that workers are exploring new tech to boost productivity levels. In some cases, employees are overtaking their slow-to-adapt employers and using AI tools at work without the approval of the IT department – aka “shadow AI”. Businesses simply can’t afford to let this happen.

Shadow AI can also negatively impact wider stakeholder relations. I recently heard from a customer who uncovered over 40 different shadow AI IT instances. Their business lacked any real visibility of what data was being inputted into these tools, meaning they didn’t know if this data was being used to train their own AI platforms – a major security risk.

So, what can be done about this?

Establishing an AI security plan is a critical yet potentially complex task. Those responsible for technology and data protection face the challenge of balancing benefits against compliance implications. They should also choose solutions that keep pace with advancements and not lag behind products available on the open market.

Consolidation is also key. Uniting your business’ AI-powered productivity solutions onto one platform with inbuilt AI governance, robust security and the latest features, will keep your team in control of safety, without compromising innovation.

As the AI revolution speeds on, finding this perfect balance, to keep ambitious employees engaged while also not compromising your security, will only become more important.

Old dogs and new tricks

Tapping into my personal life to influence my professional career has taught me a lot over the years. I’m particularly passionate about people and enjoy learning from those around me at Zoom and beyond. The greatest lesson has probably been the value of teamwork. Sometimes you need to leave your ego at the door and muck in for the good of the team. For so many businesses, however, keeping up with the workload can feel like an endless uphill climb, with or without effective teamwork.

Read more Most businesses use ChatGPT before consulting their accountant

The third sector is a prime example. Often managing multiple projects with overlapping deadlines, collaborating with numerous stakeholders and having access to limited resources means that nonprofit teams need to wear several different hats. Implementing AI can be a fantastic way to lighten that load: it allows teams to focus on what really matters by taking care of the laborious administrative tasks that so often take a backseat.

I firmly believe that the benefits of AI in the workplace should be accessible to all sectors. Earlier this year, we welcomed the tech team from The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association at Zoom HQ to discuss how tech can be such a force for good, improving accessibility and communications across all people, including the volunteer communities. If any other UK-based charities are reading this, we’d love to have you in our offices for a chat!



A tech event for book club hosts?

I’m obsessed with technology but even I can admit that many of our industry’s events can be a snoozefest for anyone lacking deep technical knowledge.

We wanted to avoid that, so last month’s Zoomtopia – our annual flagship conference – was designed from start to finish to be ‘for the people’. Whether you’re a small-business owner, a school administrator, an IT pro or an enthusiast looking for tips on running your next virtual book club, there was something for everyone across seven unique tracks based on roles and goals.

Hopefully of interest to all the above was the announcement that users will soon be able to use photorealistic avatars in Zoom Meetings that will track and mimic their live video feed. Not “camera-ready” but still need to show up? Participants will be able to use a lifelike AI-generated avatar based on their likeness. If you’re curious about what you and your colleagues’ avatars will look like, why not give it a go.

A recommendation

I mentioned I’m passionate about people, but my husband would argue my love for animals might even top that!

I find a particular affinity with horses and I’m currently reading Sacred Spaces by Dr Susan D Fay. Dr. Fay’s fascinating research explores communicating with horses through your mind and body, and shows that all forms of connection are possible.

Louise Newbury-Smith is head of UK & Ireland for Zoom