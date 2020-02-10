Architecture firm denies reports that Bill Gates has bought £500m hydrogen yacht

A Dutch architecture firm has denied reports that Microsoft founder Bill Gates has bought the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht after reports that he had went viral.



The claim that the billionaire businessman had bought the yacht for an estimated £500m from Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design was published by several national newspapers.



However the designer said it has “no business relationship” with Gates, and “all information in these recent articles is incorrect”.



It added that the yacht, which was presented at the Monaco Yacht Show last year, is a “concept under development” and has not been sold to Gates.



In a statement on the company’s website it said: “In recent days, various articles have appeared in international media, stating that Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design sold its concept Aqua to Mr Bill Gates.





“These articles are factually incorrect.



“Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design wants therefore to make the following clear; the hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter, Sinot has no business relationship with Mr Gates, Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr Gates.



“Unfortunately, all ‘information’ in these recent articles is incorrect.”



According to publicity material for Aqua, the 112.3m yacht would have capacity for 14 guests and 31 crew members, with a maximum speed of 17 knots.

