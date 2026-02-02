Arcesium Acquires Limina to Deliver a Unified Front-to-Back Investment Platform

Arcesium, a leading global financial technology provider to the investment industry, today announces its acquisition of Stockholm-based portfolio and order management (P/OMS) systems provider, Limina, creating a full front-to-back operating platform tailored to the unique needs of asset managers, hedge funds and asset owners. Through the integration of Limina’s P/OMS with Arcesium’s middle- and back-office solutions, the combined offering will be designed to eliminate legacy fragmentation and connect siloed data, providing investment managers with the speed and insight they need to operate intelligently across asset classes and global markets.

The entire Limina team will join Arcesium and play a key role in ongoing product development, advancing Arcesium’s commitment to optimizing the pre- and post -investment journey for the world’s most sophisticated financial firms. Limina CEO, Kristoffer Fürst, will join Arcesium, reporting to Arcesium President, Product and Technology, Bryan Dougherty.

“This marks a watershed moment for Arcesium as we complete our first acquisition and welcome the talented people at Limina to our team,” commented Gaurav Suri, CEO, Arcesium. “Both firms sprouted from trading floors, bringing a commitment to solving real client challenges, a deep understanding of sophisticated investment operations, and a culture rooted in continuous improvement. With the addition of Limina’s front-office solutions, Arcesium will expand its global client relationships, providing investment firms with the integrated technology they need to scale their strategies amid increasing market complexity.”

Limina’s cloud-native design and multi-asset coverage, together with its strong technical fit, complement Arcesium’s enterprise data management and middle- and back-office technology, making the company a natural strategic addition. The combined offering will bring institutions an end-to-end platform and a modular operating model that are engineered to transform data-based workflows and unlock unrestricted growth.

“For more than a decade, Limina has been challenging the status quo and shaping a new era of investment management technology. We are thrilled to join Arcesium and bring our teams together to provide our collective clients with a more comprehensive front-to-back offering and access to industry-leading expertise across every aspect of the investment lifecycle,” said Limina Founder & CEO, Kristoffer Fürst. “Whether the goal for investment managers is to improve scalability, launch new products to market faster, or adapt dynamically to evolving conditions, the key enabler is having unified workflows from a single platform and a consistent source of reliable data to efficiently and confidently manage their investment processes. Together, Arcesium and Limina make that possible through a modern, user-centric experience that delivers maximum efficiency and intraday visibility across the investment lifecycle.”

Arcesium’s acquisition of Limina will strengthen its global presence and deepen market penetration in Europe, while positioning the firm for continued growth across the U.S. and other international markets. This news comes on the heels of the announcement of Arcesium’s Hong Kong office in January this year, and follows the announcement of its European expansion with the addition of a Lisbon office in 2024.

OPCO Advisory Services and Zelig Associates served as advisors to Arcesium and Limina respectively on this transaction.

About Arcesium

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions, including private market firms, hedge funds, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client’s ecosystem, Arcesium’s cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $5.3 trillion in gross AUM and over $1.2 trillion in sell-side capital balances and has modelled over 160+ million investments to date. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. Arcesium currently has a staff of over 2,300 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Limina

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Limina is a technology company specializing in modern software solutions for the investment management industry. The company provides a cloud-native, multi-asset investment management platform spanning front- and middle-office workflows, designed to help asset managers, hedge funds, and asset owners improve efficiency, data transparency, and decision-making in an increasingly complex investment environment.

For more information on Limina and its capabilities, visit www.limina.com.

