Appold invests in KYAX and forges strategic partnership to elevate blockchain standards

Independent blockchain advisory firm Appold has invested in and formed a strategic partnership with digital asset reporting and transaction reconciliation specialist KYAX.

The partnership is set to focus on supporting governance and trust across the digital asset and blockchain space through institutional grade reporting.

Following the move, institutional clients will be able to leverage the combined strategic, technical and operational expertise of the two firms and offer the continued development of bespoke Institutional grade client solutions centred around digital asset management and KYAX’s market leading reporting tool.

Both firms have pledged a commitment to maturing Web3 infrastructure and making the ecosystem more appealing to institutional actors through compliant, scalable and reliable systems, processes and governance.

“This collaboration is a landmark moment for both Appold and KYAX,” said Rob Gaskell, Appold founder and partner.

“As the regulatory landscape becomes more defined, it’s imperative for businesses and Digital Asset holders to gear up for elevated reporting standards and rigorous policies. Our partnership with KYAX empowers organisations to adhere to these high standards, refining their processes and showcasing their commitment to professionalism in anticipation of upcoming regulatory mandates.

“Embracing these standards early on signifies a dedication to clients, stakeholders, regulatory authorities and the broader market.”

Matthew de la Fuente, CEO at KYAX, added: “Joining forces with Appold enables us to broaden our market footprint and harness synergistic resources, technologies, and expertise.

“The opportunity to partner with such an institutional-focused team dedicated to bringing best, appropriate, practices to the industry was incredibly exciting, and bringing Appold’s expertise together with our clients will accelerate the maturation of their data, finance, compliance and operational stack, through institutional-grade Digital Asset reporting.”