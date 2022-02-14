Apple whacked with another £4.2m antitrust fine by Dutch watchdog

Apple faces another setback today after the Dutch antitrust watchdog fined it €5m (£4.2m) for failing to allow software app makers to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App store.

The tech giant failed to meet the deadline set by the Authority of Consumers and Market (ACM), and represents the fourth time that the Dutch have fined the company.

The news is just the latest fine for the Silicon Valley company, who faced a hefty £113m fine from the Italian competition watchdog back in November for cooperating to restrict competition in sale of Apple and Beat branded products.

Closer to home, Apple was sued £1.5bn last May in a landmark UK class action, which accused the tech firm of charging “excessive and unlawful fees” on its App Store.