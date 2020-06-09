Apple set to manufacture its own chips for new Mac computers

Apple is said to be preparing to announce a move to its own processors in Mac computers later this month, replacing a long-running partnership with Intel.

The announcement could be made at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on 22 June, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Codenamed Kalamata, an announcement at WWDC would provide developers with enough time to prepare ahead of new Macs hitting stands in 2021.

The new chips will use technology licensed from Arm, a British tech giant backed by Softbank — a relationship that already provides the chips inside iPhones and iPads. It will be the first time an Apple-designed chip has been used in a Mac computer.

Apple is understood to be moving away from its deal with Intel, following the conclusion of a legal battle between the iPhone creator and chipmaker Qualcomm last year.

Apple walked away with Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1bn last July, absorbing approximately 2,200 of the latter’s employees. Apple had previously relied on Qualcomm for modem hardware, but now produces its own.

Intel has provided the technology for Mac and Macbook processors since 2005, but its chips have been beset by issues in performance in recent years. A prominent Apple analyst suggested in February that the Cupertino tech firm would move away from using Intel chips in its Mac computers later this year — a little earlier than today’s report suggests.

Sources told Bloomberg that Apple eventually intends to transition its entire Mac lineup to utilise its own chips, in line with a general move to design chips across all of its products.

Separately, Apple will also be gearing up to announce updates to its operating systems across Mac, iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.