Apple says security flaw could allow full control over devices

Apple has said it has discovered a serious security vulnerability in its iPhones and iPads that could let hackers take full control over their devices.

In an update, Apple said it had discovered a vulnerability that could let an application “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges,” meaning hackers could obtain full access to devices.

The tech firm said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.

The kernel of an operating system is the core of the system that allows full control over everything in that system.

In coding, privileges give a programme the right to perform an operation, therefore determining what is possible on a particular operating system.

As such, kernel privileges allow full access to the system, opening the possibility to take full control over that system.

The vulnerability impacts all devices with the iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 operating systems.

The operating systems are available on all iPad Pro models, the iPad touch 7th generation, and all iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2s, iPad 5th generation, and iPad mini 4 models and later.

The California company did not give specifics as to the vulnerability and cited an anonymous researcher for the report.

Apple has been approached for comment.