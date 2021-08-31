Apple snaps up classical music streaming service Primephonic

Apple is challenging the likes of Classic FM and BBC Radio 3 with the launch of a new classical music streaming app.

Apple will be incorporating Primephonic, a classical music streaming app from based in the Netherlands, into its Apple Music service.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats said: “we love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts.

“In the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,” Schusser added.

Primephonic was founded three years ago with the purpose of developing a streaming service that “truly gets classical right,” according to a company spokesperson.

The comment is a possible nod to user complaints that Spotify and Apple Music do not adequately showcase traditional composers. The majority of music streaming apps do not allow users to search by conductor or orchestra leaving classical music lovers frustrated.

The news comes as data from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra revealed that nearly three quarters of classical music fans reported upping their engagement with the arts during the pandemic.

Over one third of classical music enthusiasts said they were listening to the radio more in 2021 with 31 per cent of listeners saying they were increasingly using devices to stream music. One in five said they now watch concerts online compared to just 2 per cent in 2020.

Apple’s share price is down 0.78 per cent today despite the tech giant’s plans to capitalise on growing demand for alternative music.

