Apple fails to enter the $3 trillion club as shares slide

Apple failed to reach the $3 trillion (£2.27 trillion) club this evening, after some analysts predicted that the tech giant was on the cusp of becoming the first publicly traded company to reach that figure.

Shares were initially up one per cent in premarket trading this morning to around $181.75, but were down again at $177.60 by midday.

The stock needed to hit $182.85 by close to reach this milestone, however shares dipped, even with J.P. Morgan raising its price target to the highest on Wall Street. Apple shares eventually closed at $175.74 in New York.

It comes as shares climbed around 11 per cent last week, extending gains as investors remain confident that consumers will continue to buy iPhones, MacBooks and Apple services, like Apple TV.

The iPhone maker’s journey from $2 trillion (£1.51 trillion) to near $3 trillion in market value took just 16 months, as it benefited from a pandemic boom, as reported by Reuters.

Tech stocks have rallied this year as investors tapped increasing demand for the cloud, with companies shifting to a hybrid work.

The company remains close to becoming the first in the world to hit $3 trillion in market value