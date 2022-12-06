Apple expands DIY repair service to UK

Apple has expanded its iPhone self-repair service to the UK as Brits hoard their phones for longer than ever before.

The tech giant said today that the Self Service Repair is now available in eight European countries, providing repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools.

The service will apply to iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, as well as Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

Apple will offer tool rental kits for £54.90, so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free.

Since 2021, manufacturers of appliances like washing machines have been required to offer spare parts in the UK, offering a “right to repair”.

It also comes as people continue to keep hold of their mobiles for even longer in the cost of living crunch.

According to data from CCS Insight, the average consumer is keeping their smartphone for 4.2 years.

The boss of Sky Mobile recently told City A.M. that people are keeping their mobile phones for double the time as the cost of living crunch sets in.

Speaking with City A.M., managing director Paul Sweeney said that customers are increasingly holding onto older devices for as long as three years rather than the more standard year and a half when it comes to signing on to new contracts.

“People are looking to any bill possible to try and get value on it,” he said, adding that people were more inclined to fish around for better deals.