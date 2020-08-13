Apple boots Fortnite off App Store after challenge to payment rules

Apple has removed Fortnite off its App Store, after the game’s creator Epic Games instituted a new way of buying in-game benefits that circumvents Apple’s rules.

The App Store is the only way to download Fortnite on an iPhone. The game remains available on Google’s Play Store.

Epic Games introduced a new way to buy digital goods like character outfits and weapons today, in which users will receive a 20 per cent discount if they pay Epic directly rather than through an app store.

This is banned by both Apple and Google’s store rules for developers.

Apple said in a statement to media: “Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store.

“Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.”

Apple is currently facing scrutiny by EU regulators for its App Store rules on commission, which charge a 30 per cent fee to developers for any subscription or purchase made through the App Store.

Epic’s chief executive Tim Sweeney has long railed against this fee, telling CNBC last month the App Store is an “absolute monopoly”.

The gaming giant raised almost $1.8bn in fresh investment this month, taking its valuation to $17.3bn.

Its investors include Chinese tech giant Tencent, posing a potential threat to Epic’s business in the US as the Trump administration cracks down on companies with Chinese roots.